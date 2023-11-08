US presses Israel to lower airstrike intensity in Gaza

The U.S. government is increasing pressure on Israel to reduce the intensity of its airstrikes in Gaza in order to minimize civilian casualties in the Strip. Officials in Jerusalem said that Israel is also committed to avoiding harm to non-combatants amid the war with Hamas.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden said that he asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a pause in fighting in Gaza during a call on Monday. A White House spokesperson previously said the two leaders discussed the potential for "tactical pauses" in fighting in Gaza for humanitarian reasons and possible hostage releases during their conversation on Monday. Meanwhile, Axios reported that Biden has told Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu that a three-day fighting pause could help secure release of some hostages.

Washington has continued to press Israel for a pause in the fighting in an attempt to increase chances for to reach a deal for the release of hostages. These messages have been relayed to Israel through various channels, including the White House, the U.S. State Department, and CIA Director Bill Burns, who recently visited Israel and met with Israeli officials.

Officials said a pause would mean an official cease-fire, which Israel was not willing to accept at this stage. However, they emphasized that should a concrete prisoner exchange deal with Hamas be on the table, the Israel would agree to a pause in the fighting.

Israel opened a humanitarian corridors to allow Gazan civilians to the south of the Strip. In recent days, thousands have relocated to southern Gaza, some of them waving white flags as they left their homes.

