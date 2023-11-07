Netanyahu: Israel will govern Gaza for 'an indefinite period'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will have to govern Gaza for "an indefinite period" after the war with Hamas is finished.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

In an held an interview with American news network ABC on Monday he added that "We have the overall security responsibility because we've seen what happens when we don't have it, what we have is the eruption of Hamas terror on a scale that we couldn't imagine."

The Los Angeles police reported late Monday that a Jewish man died as a result of an Intracerebral hemorrhage caused after a pro-Palestinian protestor hit him in the head in one of the pro-Palestinian rallies held in the U.S. state, as was first published on ynetnews .

According to initial reports, the two began arguing between them at the protest when suddenly the assailant raised his megaphone and hit the Jewish man's head, causing him to fall onto the ground bleeding. He was rushed to a local hospital where his death was later announced.

17 View gallery Flares light up the night sky over Gaza

Hamas health officials on Monday evening said Israel carried out an air strike hitting a building at the Shifa hospital in Gaza. While flares lit up the night sky around the hospital, the military said it was not targeting the facility.

Earlier the IDF said its troops operating in side Gaza located rocket launchers inside a mosque. In a youth hall, troops found 50 rockets ready for launch against Israeli communities. The military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that since the start of the war, 348 members of the IDF were confirmed killed and their families notified. 240 hostages are being held by Hamas in Gaza.

The Wall Street Journal said the U.S. was planning a $320 million transfer of Spice Family Gliding Bomb Assemblies, a type of precision guided weapon fired by warplanes, to Israel. The plan also includes the provision of support, assembly, testing and other technology related to the weapons use, the paper said.

In a visit to an the Air Force base housing the F-35 stealth fighter jets, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said the military was on constant readiness to strike in other areas as well as Gaza. "This base knows how to reach anywhere in the Middle East," he said.

17 View gallery Rocket launchers inside a Gaza mosque identified and destroyed by IDF troops in Gaza ( Photo: IDF )

The UAE said it would establish a field hospital in Gaza. The state news agency said five aircraft carrying equipment for the establishment and operation of the field hospital departed from Abu Dhabi on Monday heading to Al-Arish airport in Egypt.

Sirens were heard in the Western Galilee as far south as the northern suburbs of Haifa for the first time since the start of the war. The Hamas terror group in Lebanon claimed responsibility for the heavy barrage of 30 rockets. No injuries were reported. The Hamas terror group in Lebanon claimed responsibility for the heavy barrage of 30 rockets. No injuries were reported.

17 View gallery A car struck by IDF fire in S. Lebanon on Monday ( Photo: AFP )

The military launched airstrikes on South Lebanon in response while rockets continued to target the upper Galilee.

The White House said U.S. President Joe Biden discussed the need for a humanitarian pause in a call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday. John Kirby told reporters that the U.S. was monitoring the humanitarian aid being delivered to Gaza and that it was not enough. He said Biden and Netanyahu also discussed the situation on the West Bank. Extremist settlers were involved in a growing number of violent incidents targeting Palestinians during the olive harvest.

Officials said the White House believed Israel still had time to operate in Gaza and a ceasefire was not called for at this time but the U.S. believes Israel's bombing campaign would not be able to continue for long and troops on the ground will have to tackle the Hamas tunnels and positions.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that the protection of civilians "must be paramount" in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas, warning that the Gaza Strip was becoming "a graveyard for children." He said clear violations of international humanitarian law were being committed.

Earlier the IDF killed four terrorists in a gun fight in the West Bank city of Tulkarm. The military said they were involved in terror strikes in the area.

17 View gallery Anti terror squads kill Palestinian terrorists near Tulkarm

17 View gallery Weapons belonging to Tulkarm terror squad eliminated by anti-terror forces ( Photo: Police )

The Border Police woman who was critically injured in a terror stabbing in Jerusalem on Monday morning, has died.

17 View gallery Sgt. Elisheva Rose Ida Lubin

She was identified as 20-year-old Elisheva Rose Ida Lubin, who was an Amercian Israeli who immigrated on her own in 2021 and lived at Kibbutz Sa'ad on the border with Gaza. She took part in the battle against the Hamas terrorists on October 7. The police was investigating whether Lubin was injured from gunshots fired during the effort to kill the terrorist, a 16-year old resident of East Jerusalem.

The IDF said earlier that its forces killed a senior member of the Hamas terror group in Gaza. According to the military the Commander of Hamas’ Deir al-Balah Battalion in the Central Camps Brigade, Wael Asefa was killed in an air strike.

17 View gallery IDF strikes Rafah on Monday ( Photo: Said Khativ / AFP )

"Asefa, together with others commanders of the Central Camps Brigade, was responsible for sending Hamas “Nukhba” terrorists into Israeli territory during the barbaric massacre on October 7th. Following the massacre, he planned additional terrorist attacks. He was imprisoned between 1992-1998 for his involvement in terrorist attacks against Israeli communities and has been involved in the incitement and promotion of terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers for decades.," the military said.

The families of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, protested outside the Knesset in Jerusalem, calling for lawmakers to pressure the government to demand the release of their loved one from captivity. They demanded that humanitarian aid to Gaza be conditioned on the release.

17 View gallery Families of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, protest outside the Knesset on Monday ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

"We are not only fighting our war - but the war of the whole civilization against barbarism. We are fighting the most brutal enemy we have seen since the Holocaust, who is committing a double war crime - they are both targeting civilians on purpose and using their own civilians as human shields," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said early Monday morning at the start of a meeting with Prime Minister Nikolai Dankov at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem. Netanyahu thanked Dankov for "coming here and standing here with Israel."

Dankov said that "Hamas and its entire military and administrative infrastructure must be eradicated - because it cannot continue like this."

17 View gallery Prime MInister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Dankov ( Photo: Amos Ben Gershon/GPO )

The names of 394 Israelis killed since the beginning of the war against Hamas were added to the engraved stones in the Hall of Remembrance on Mount Herzl.

Following the completion of the encirclement of Gaza City, IDF forces approached the city center from several directions. In addition, a significant air strike was carried out on terrorist centers in the tunnels. In Jabaliya and Beit Hanoun, Hamas forces were heavily damaged and now the focus is on the south and west of Gaza City. The six story Al-Bakri tower on the Gaza beach was bombed, according to the IDF.

17 View gallery IDF operations in Gaza destroyed buildings ( Photo: EPA/NEIL HALL )

The Red Crescent reported that a day after telephone and internet connections were cut off, they are gradually coming back. The Red Crescent had claimed that they were "deliberately cut off by the Israeli authorities."

After a quarter of the residents of Nir Oz were kidnapped or murdered in the attack on October 7, work resumed Monday for the first time in the kibbutz's avocado orchards. Many volunteers helped with the picking.

The municipality of Kiryat Shemona on Monday appealed to the residents who remained in the city to evacuate immediately. Overnight Monday about 10 rockets were fired from the Lebanon area into the city, with one of the rockets being intercepted. Rocket parts landed in several areas in the city, and a fire broke out in one area. About 3,000 residents still remained in the city as of Monday morning.

17 View gallery Avocado harvest begins in Kibbutz Nir Oz, with mostly volunteer pickers

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ankara on Monday said he discussed with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on Monday efforts to expand humanitarian efforts in Gaza and to prevent the conflict in the region from spreading. Speaking at the airport in Ankara after talks with Fidan, Blinken said it would be seen in the coming days that humanitarian assistance can expand in significant ways.

The heads of several major United Nations bodies on Monday made a united call for a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza as Israeli strikes intensify nearly one month into the conflict. The 18 signatories include Volker Turk, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths. "An entire population is besieged and under attack, denied access to the essentials for survival, bombed in their homes, shelters, hospitals and places of worship. This is unacceptable," they said in a joint statement. "We need an immediate humanitarian cease-fire. It's been 30 days. Enough is enough. This must stop now."

The Palestinian Authority will not accept a partial transfer of tax funds from Israel that withholds sums earmarked for administration expenses in Gaza, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Monday. He said he hoped international pressure would bring a speedy transfer of the funds, which are collected by Israel in areas of the occupied West Bank, and paid to the Palestinian Authority under a longstanding arrangement between the two sides. Part of the funds go to pay for expenses in Gaza, including the salaries of health workers, that are still covered by the Palestinian Authority even though the Islamist movement Hamas controls the blockaded enclave.

The IDF spokesman in Arabic addressed the residents of the Gaza Strip once more, calling on them to evacuate south through a humanitarian corridor on Salah al-Din Road by 2:00 p.m. "For your safety, take the opportunity to move south," said the spokesman.

17 View gallery IDF calls on residents of Gaza to move to the south and opens a humanitarian corridor ( Photo: IDF Spokesman's Unit )

The IDF told reporters on Monday morning that overnight IDF ground troops took control of a Hamas military compound in the Gaza Strip which contains observation posts, training areas for Hamas operatives and underground terror tunnels. During the operation, several Hamas terrorists were killed.

Over the last day, IDF fighter jets struck over 450 Hamas targets, including tunnels, terrorists, military compounds, observation posts, anti-tank missile launch posts and more. In addition, IDF naval soldiers struck command centers, anti-tank launch posts and additional observation posts belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization. As part of the activities to target Hamas terrorists, based on ISA and IDF intelligence, IDF fighter jets struck and killed additional Hamas terrorists, including Jamal Mussa who was responsible for the special security operations in the Hamas terrorist organization. In 1993, Jamal Mussa carried out a shooting attack on IDF soldiers who were patroling the Gaza Strip. Furthermore, IDF soldiers killed Hamas battalion commanders in battles on the ground.





17 View gallery IDF forces taking over a Hamas outpost ( Photo: IDF Spokesman's Unit )

A Border Guard soldier is in critical condition and a second is slightly injured in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City near the Shalem police station. The terrorist was shot by the injured soldiers. Security forces are combing the area for more terrorists.

Officials in the Biden administration said that the US sent messages to Iran and Hezbollah through its partners in the region, including Turkey, that it was prepared to intervene if they attacked Israel, the New York Times reported on Monday morning.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also warned against attacks on U.S. forces and civilian targets in the region. "The attacks, the threats coming from militia that are aligned with Iran are totally unacceptable, Blinken told reporters at the Baghdad airport late on Sunday night as he was leaving Iraq, according to the Times. "We are not looking for conflict with Iran – we made that very clear – but we will do what's necessary to protect our personnel, be they military or civilian."

17 View gallery Blinken, in bulletproof vest, in a helicopter in Iraq ( Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP )

Blinken's remarks came hours before the Lebanese al-Mayadeen network, which is close to Hezbollah, reported that the American bases at Tanaf in Syria and Ain al-Assad and Irbil in Iraq were attacked by drones.

After no rocket fire overnight, rockets were fired from Gaza at the border communities at about 7:30 a.m.

The Israel Defense Forces announce early on Monday morning the death of another soldier in Gaza. Sgt. Shahar Cohen Mivtach, 22, from Karmiel, of the Armored Corps, was killed the previous day in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

17 View gallery Sgt. Shahar Cohen Mivtach, 22, from Karmiel, ws killed in Gaza ( Photo: IDF Spokesman's Unit )

The Pentagon announced, in a message meant to serve as a deterrent to Iran and its allies, that one of its nuclear submarines arrived Sunday in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, which covers the Middle East. The newly arrived Ohio-class submarine is the largest in the U.S. Navy, equipped with ballistic missiles and serves as a key part of the United States' nuclear deterrent force.

King Abdullah II of Jordan posted on the X social media platform overnight Monday that the Kingdom's Air Force dropped urgent medical aid to a Jordanian field hospital in Gaza at midnight.

Humanitarian organizations lost contact with aid workers in the Gaza Strip, after communication was cut off for the third time since the beginning of the war, CNN reported overnight. The Palestinian telecommunications company Feltel announced that there was a "total disruption" to its telephone and Internet services, and said that the disruption was due to the fact that "the main routes that were connected in the past were cut off again on the Israeli side." The director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that he was "very concerned" by the report, and that "all communication channels must be restored immediately."

17 View gallery IDF rockets fall on Gaza ( Photo: Aris MESSINIS / AFP )

The report of the cutoff in communications came ahead of an IDF announcement that it was carrying out a "significant operation" in Gaza late on Sunday. IDF spokesman Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari told reporters late on Sunday night that Israeli forces led by the Golani Brigade completed the encirclement of Gaza City and reached the city's coastline. Hagari called it a "very significant step" in increasing the pressure on Hamas. In doing so, he noted, the "splitting" of the Gaza Strip was complete. "Today there is a northern Gaza and a southern Gaza," he said - and added that Hamas "understands the implications" of the move.

Five more UN workers were killed in Gaza during the last 48 hours, CNN reported overnight. According to a report published Sunday, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) learned that two staff members were also killed on October 24. According to the report, 79 UNRA workers have been killed since the beginning of the war.

17 View gallery UN refugee camp in Khan Younis ( Photo: AP Photo/Ashraf Amra )

Last week, the head of UNRWA, Philip Lazzarini, said that this is the highest number of UN aid workers killed in conflict anywhere in the world in such a short period of time. The agency emphasized in the report that its employees "continue to work tirelessly to provide humanitarian aid, despite the losses they are experiencing."

CIA Director Bill Burns arrived in Israel on Sunday and met with his counterpart, Mossad chief David Barnea.

Burns, who is visiting as part of a tour that includes several Middle Eastern nations such as Egypt, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, is scheduled to meet on Monday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and is also likely to convene with the war Cabinet.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken paid an unannounced visit to Iraq on Sunday, as he tours the Middle East attempting to tamp down tensions amid the Israel-Hamas war.

After an earlier visit to the West Bank, Blinken landed in Baghdad on Sunday evening for his first visit to the country as the U.S. top diplomat and held talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani.