Gallant hints Israel behind IRGC commander's killing in Syria

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, on Tuesday hinted at Israel's involvement in the killing of a senior member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, Brigadier General Sayyed Reza Mousavi in Syria on Monday.

Speaking to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee meeting in Tel Aviv Gallant said Israel was fighting attacks on seven fronts: Gaza, Lebanon, the West Bank, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Iran and has responded in six of them. "I am telling you in the most explicit terms, here and now, that anyone who acts against us is a potential target. No one is immune," Gallant said.

The minister briefed members of the committee on the IDF operations in the various fronts and the process of the war in Gaza and said it would be a long one. "We will require national determination and the resilience of the Israeli public," he said.

"Israel will know what to do. The results in Gaza are evident to all, especially to Hamas, Iran and Hezbollah but I want to tell you this is a long and hard war that comes at a heavy cost, but its justification could not be higher. We were brutally and barbarically attacked so as to deter us from living here." The minister went on to say that those who carried out the attack on October 7, sealed his fate. "It may take months or years, but this must be brought to an end."

Gallant said that failing to reach the objectives of the war would not be a problem only for those living in the south or in the north. "The problem will be that people will not want to live where we would not be able to protect them. In this war, whoever is stronger in the national sense, in the values and in unity, survives and I say that we will triumph over Hamas. They did not think of where they were leading themselves. We will win and the entire region will understand that fact."

Committee chair Yuli Edelstein spoke of the need to ensure the financial compensation for soldiers in the reserves who dropped their lives, businesses and families to rush to the defense of the nation and may face economic repercussions because of the government's failing to address the challenge from the legal and regulatory perspective.

