Biden pushes Gaza hostage deal while Trump prepares to lay out Mideast agenda

As his time in the White House draws to a close, U.S. President Joe Biden has repeatedly emphasized his intention to focus on resolving key issues in the Middle East. This week, he marked a significant achievement with the announcement of a cease-fire in Lebanon after nearly 14 months of fighting on the northern front. However, Biden is far from content and is now pursuing a new hostage deal with Hamas, nearly a year after the last one.

Protest in Jerusalem for hostage deal ( Video: Gil Yochanan )

In this effort, the Biden administration is engaging with an unexpected – though perhaps not entirely surprising – partner: his predecessor and president-elect, Donald Trump. Although U.S. officials have expressed skepticism about the chances of reaching a Gaza agreement before January 20, citing what they describe as Hamas’ “lack of willingness,” The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Cairo is pressuring Trum p’s incoming administration to push Israel toward greater flexibility on certain sticking points that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been adamant about.

At the same time, Egypt has delivered a blunt message to Hamas: “You are isolated, especially following the cease-fire in the north.” Egyptian officials further informed the group that their demands for a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza are unlikely to gain Netanyahu’s approval.

Meanwhile, Axios reported that Biden conveyed a clear message to Netanyahu in their most recent conversation, emphasizing the opportunity created by the northern cease-fire. According to the report, two senior American officials disclosed that the conversation occurred shortly after the Israeli cabinet approved the Lebanon cease-fire agreement. “We have an opportunity now – let’s get the hostages out,” Biden reportedly told Netanyahu, who responded positively, indicating his willingness to try.

2 View gallery Primed for a deal? ( Photo: Benoit Tessier /Reuters )

Should Biden succeed in brokering an agreement between Israel and Hamas in the next two months, Trump may attempt to claim credit for the achievement. Earlier this week, Trump’s incoming National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz, credited the cease-fire in Lebanon to Trump’s influence, tweeting: “Everyone is coming to the table because of President Trump.” Netanyahu confidant and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer reportedly briefed Trump earlier this month at his Florida estate on the Lebanon negotiations.

According to Israeli officials who spoke with The Wall Street Journal, Trump approved the plan and expressed hope that the agreement would be finalized before his inauguration on January 20. Trump and Netanyahu, as far as is publicly known, have spoken at least three times since Trump’s election victory. Biden’s National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, stated on Wednesday that the incoming administration is being kept “informed at every step” regarding developments in the Middle East.

A senior Biden administration official noted that Trump’s advisors agreed the Lebanon cease-fire was beneficial for all parties involved – Israel, Lebanon, and the United States. “The priority was to act now, rather than later – something Trump’s team also recognized. This agreement will save many lives on both sides,” the official stated.

Trump’s stance on Gaza has been inconsistent in the past. In July, he called on Netanyahu to “end it quickly,” referring to the conflict. However, in October, Trump expressed support for Israel’s campaign against Hamas and Hezbollah, telling Netanyahu in one of their conversations: “ Do what you need to do. ” According to The Wall Street Journal, since winning the election, Trump appears to see a strategic advantage in resolving the Gaza crisis before his inauguration, just as Biden does.

2 View gallery Will Trump take credit for deal? ( Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images )

“A flurry of diplomatic activity is already underway,” Egyptian and Arab mediators told the American newspaper. Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani is currently in Cairo, pushing for an agreement, amid reports that an Egyptian delegation has either recently arrived in Israel or plans to do so soon. Egyptian officials, after extended contact with Trump’s team, are reportedly pressuring him to take an active role in resolving the Gaza crisis, believing that his involvement could encourage Netanyahu to move forward with an agreement.

“Over the coming days, the United States will make another push with Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Israel and others to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza with the hostages released and an end to the war without Hamas in power,” Biden tweeted on Wednesday. He reiterated similar sentiments in his remarks following the northern cease-fire.

Hamas: 'Ready for a cease-fire agreement'

On Wednesday morning, as Lebanese residents were seen returning to their destroyed villages and raising Hezbollah flags, Hamas welcomed the agreement between Israel and Lebanon. A senior member of Hamas’ political bureau told AFP that the group was “ready for a cease-fire agreement” as well, which would include a hostage deal. “The announcement of the ceasefire in Lebanon is a major achievement for the resistance. It’s a victory,” he said.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

The senior Hamas official also stated the group had informed mediators in Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey of its readiness to negotiate a ceasefire and a “serious hostage deal.” Predictably, he accused Israel of disrupting previous progress. Hamas also reiterated its commitment to cooperating with efforts toward a ceasefire in Gaza but maintained its conditions. “We are determined to stop the war against our people under the conditions we agreed upon: a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the return of the displaced, and the completion of a hostage deal,” the group announced.

Qatar’s Prime Minister Al Thani also commented on the northern agreement on Wednesday, saying, “Consultations with Egypt regarding a Gaza ceasefire are ongoing. We hope the agreement in Lebanon will lead to a ceasefire in Gaza. We have also agreed with Egypt on joint humanitarian aid projects.”