Lloyd Austin says US support for Israel is 'ironclad'

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Friday that this is no time for false equivalency or neutrality amid the atrocities committed by Hamas who invaded Israel on Saturday and any other violence resulting from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. "Hamas, like ISIS has nothing to offer but zealotry, bigotry and death," he said.

Gallant thanked Austin for his presence: "When you said that you stand with Israel - You showed up. You've shown us what it means to be an ally, to be a friend, to be a brother. Today, we will receive the second aircraft carrying essential munitions to the IDF. On behalf of the Israeli Defense Establishment and on behalf of our citizens, Mr. Secretary - Thank you very much."

3 View gallery U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in a press conference in Tel Aviv on Friday ( Photo: Defense Ministry )

Reverting his comments to Hebrew, much like Prime Minister Netanyahu did yesterday, he said: "We are fighting for our home, we are fighting for our future... I'm confident both our friends around the world and our enemies of all fronts, fully understand the meaning of this alliance and this visit."

Placing emphasis on the bigger picture, he said: "The fortitude that can be found within the DNA of every Jew, is a byproduct of thousands of years of fighting for our survival, with one constant - Our enemies wish to exterminate time and time again, and ultimately, we survive, we win and they disappear. That's the fate waiting for Hamas - The ISIS of Gaza."

Speaking of restoration to areas destroyed by Hamas' onslaught, he said: "As we speak, we've simultaneously begun, along with military action, rebuilding places that were burned down, and they shall thrive."

3 View gallery Gallant alongside General Austin ( Photo: Ariel Hermoni, Department of Defense Spokesperson's Unit )

Gallant spoke of the changing tides of war: "In the past few days, fortunes have turned, and those who hunted us, has now being hunted by us. From heroic battles conducted by IDF soldiers, both active and reserve, against those who dreamed of reaching much further than the area enveloping Gaza, we've transitioned to taking the fight inside Gaza."

Speaking next, Secretary Austin opened his remarks by saying: "It's good to be back in Israel, even during such terrible days. As US Secretary of Defense, I'm here in person to make something crystal clear - America's support for Israel is ironclad."

Speaking of those still held captive by Hamas, he said: "We will continue to coordinate closely with Israel to help secure the release of the men, women and children from the clutches of Hamas, including American citizens."

Following stories of heroism General Austin described, he said: "This is no time for neutrality or for false equivalence. There is never any justification for terrorism."

Echoing the words of Secretary Blinken, Austin too made a distinction between Hamas and the Palestinian people, saying the terrorist organization does not mirror the "legitimate aspirations" of Palestinians for a sovereign state alongside Israel.

Drawing the parallel with the Islamic State, he said: "As a former commander of CENTCOM, the deliberate cruelty of Hamas, vividly reminds me of ISIS. Bloodthirsty, fanatical and hateful."

3 View gallery Moments before the press conference ( Photo: Ariel Hermoni, Department of Defense Spokesperson's Unit )

General Austin also warned against the depravity of revenge, instead advocating for the conscientiousness of war: "The President also underscored that democracies like ours are stronger and more secure when we uphold the laws of war. Terrorists like Hamas deliberately target civilians, but democracies don't. This is a time for resolve, not revenge."

He also reiterated President Biden's message to anyone who might find Israel's darkest hour an opportune time to test Israel's strength, repeating the President's chosen word: "Don't!"