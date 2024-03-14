Hamas executes Gazan clan leader accused of collaborating with Israel

Hamas executed on Thursday the leader of the Doghmush clan in northern Gaza after reports alleged Israel contacted the clan leader in an attempt to get his family to oversee the distribution of aid in the Strip. The Doghmush clan holds influence and is well-armed, situated in northern Gaza where many of its members live.
More stories:
Hassan al-Sharfi, a human rights activist in Gaza, said, "We the people of Gaza sometimes die because of Jews and sometimes because of Hamas. Hamas militias executed the leader of the Doghmush family inside the 'Family Court.'"
The clan leader faced accusations of collusion with Israel and forcefully seizing humanitarian aid. The Doghmush clan, with its trained armed cells in Gaza, comprises members who underwent military training within the Strip's security apparatus.
Clan members often trained at facilities in eastern Gaza like the Popular Resistance Committees and Islamic Army. Many security officials, including ministers, businessmen and public figures, depend on private security personnel from these factions.
The clan, led by Saleh Doghmush, known by his kunya Abu Muhammed, operates in areas like the Tel al-Hawa and Sabra neighborhoods. They've clashed with Hamas, notably in 2008 by targeting Mahmoud al-Zahar's home with rockets and abducting British journalist Alan Johnston. They were also involved in the abduction of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit in 2005.
Now, tensions are high between Hamas terrorists and the clans in Gaza who agreed to talk with Israel, despite Hamas promising revenge. The clans issued a statement saying they still support Hamas and won’t cooperate with Israel.
On Wednesday, Hamas praised the clans’ decision in a statement, reading, "We congratulate the responsible national stance of the families and clans in Gaza, who vehemently rejected the Zionist occupation's malicious plans aimed at creating coordination bodies devoid of Palestinian nationalism.
“They underscored the families' and clans' support for our resistance, government, police, and security services, and the rejection of the occupation's attempts to sway Palestinian nationalism."
Now, however, following the clan leader’s execution, Hamas will have to face significant opposition due to the murder of a powerful and influential leader in Gaza. The Doghmush clan will take revenge against Hamas at every opportunity, threatening its already precarious stability throughout the Strip.
According to Arab media, only specific Gazan clans were willing to consider the IDF's approach regarding aid distribution. At least two known clans in Gaza neighborhoods Sabra and Zeitoun had some form of contact with Israeli entities.
"We aren’t willing to cooperate with the occupation on any issue," A member of one of the clans said last week. Another clan member, who didn’t deny his clan had contact with the IDF, is concerned about Hamas's attempt to pursue clans it accuses of having ties with Israel, should a cease-fire agreement be reached in the coming days. "Some families are worried that a cease-fire will give Hamas an opportunity to deal with them."