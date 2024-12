Air raid sirens sounded Wednesday morning across Israel’s Sharon, Dan, Shephelah, Yehuda, Yarkon and Lachish regions following a missile launch from Yemen. Explosions were heard in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area as the air defenses engaged the threat.

