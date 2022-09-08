Palestinian terrorist attacks Israeli soldier with hammer in West Bank

An IDF soldier sustained mild injuries to his face after being attacked with a hammer by a Palestinian at a military post in the West Bank overnight Thursday.

The soldier shot and killed the assailant. A search of the body found he was also carrying a knife.

1 View gallery Hammer and knife found on Palestinian terrorist's person ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The soldier was attacked after leaving a military vehicle during a beat patrol near Binyamin Regional Council, with the terrorist charging at him and attempting to strike him on the head with a hammer.

The soldier fired two shots, killing the attacker. He received medical treatment for his mild injuries on scene.

Meanwhile, Israeli security forces arrested four Palestinians early Thursday for their suspected involvement in a terrorist attack on a bus carrying soldiers in the West Bank's Jordan Valley earlier this week.

Two suspects are related to one of the attackers who lives in the northern West Bank city of Jenin and two others hail from the nearby Palestinian town of Bruqin.

IDF raids in Jenin and Qalandiya early Thursday ( )

During the raid, Israeli troops clashed with armed locals who threw explosives at them. One soldier was mildly injured by shrapnel and was taken to Emek Medical Center in Afula.

The raid came as part of an extensive Israeli crackdown on Palestinian terrorist activity throughout the West Bank, dubbed Operation Breakwater, which was prompted by a series of Palestinian attacks that left 19 Israelis dead earlier this year.

Over the months-long operation, Israeli forces have made hundreds of arrests and seized arms and funds suspected to be earmarked for terrorist attacks against Israelis.

According to data provided by Israel's Shin Bet internal security service, last August has been particularly violent in the West Bank and has seen a significant increase in the number of attacks against Israeli civilians and security forces, a trend which is spilling over into September.