Hamas leaders in Gaza ignore political leadership abroad, report





Hamas leaders in Gaza, have begun making unilateral decisions on the fighting in the Strip and the possible release of Israeli captives, while ignoring the political leadership of the terror group that resides abroad, according to a report on Thursday, in the Saudi Arabian Elaph newspaper.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

The report describes Yahya Sinwar's brother Mohammed as the most important person in Gaza along with the commander of the Hamas military wing Mohammed Deif.

2 View gallery Yahya Sinwar (left) with Ismail Haniyeh and slain Saleh al-Arouri

The paper reports that the terror group's leadership have began evacuating their families to Egypt, either clandestinely or out in the open.

2 View gallery IDF troops in Khan Younis ( Photo: IDF )

Officials in Israel said on Wednesday that they were aware that there were contradicting responses from Hamas in and outside Gaza, in the negotiations for a new hostage release deal.