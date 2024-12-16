Middle East expert: ‘Any strike on Iran will be blessed’

A Middle East expert has stated that if Israel or the United States decides to attack Iran, the move will be “blessed” because “it will bring more peace and stability to the world.”
Speaking to ILTV News, Dr. Mordechai Kedar said that President-Elect Donald Trump’s suggestion of a preemptive strike against Iranian nuclear sites is likely the only way to prevent the rogue regime from obtaining a nuclear bomb. He emphasized that diplomacy is not—and never was—an option.
“There was never any diplomatic way to prevent them from getting a nuclear weapon,” Kedar told ILTV. “They were marching forward with their nuclear program, in spite of all the negotiations, and, in fact, in spite of all the agreements. And unfortunately, the world, especially the western world, who doesn't understand anything in the Middle East, fell in this pit time and again.”
