'No hostages will be freed until the Gaza war ends’

All of the Israeli hostages will not return home unless the war in Gaza ends, according to social and political activist Gershon Baskin.

All of the Israeli hostages will not return home unless the war in Gaza ends, according to social and political activist Gershon Baskin.

All of the Israeli hostages will not return home unless the war in Gaza ends, according to social and political activist Gershon Baskin.

“There’s very little the international community can do to pressure Hamas to make a deal,” Baskin told ILTV. “Hamas’s main interest is to end the war, and they’ve been saying this for months.”

“There’s very little the international community can do to pressure Hamas to make a deal,” Baskin told ILTV. “Hamas’s main interest is to end the war, and they’ve been saying this for months.”

“There’s very little the international community can do to pressure Hamas to make a deal,” Baskin told ILTV. “Hamas’s main interest is to end the war, and they’ve been saying this for months.”

Baskin highlighted that it remains unclear if Hamas would be willing to relinquish governmental control of Gaza. He emphasized that this issue must be addressed politically, not just militarily.

Baskin highlighted that it remains unclear if Hamas would be willing to relinquish governmental control of Gaza. He emphasized that this issue must be addressed politically, not just militarily.

Baskin highlighted that it remains unclear if Hamas would be willing to relinquish governmental control of Gaza. He emphasized that this issue must be addressed politically, not just militarily.