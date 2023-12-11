In first: IDF airdrops supplies to soldiers in the Gaza Strip

Military successfully integrates advanced operational system that facilitates precise airdrop of supplies, autonomously guiding itself to ground forces with accurate navigation capabilities

Yoav Zitun|
The IDF supplies airdrop
(Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

In recent days, the IDF airdropped about 7 tons of supplies to hundreds of troops currently engaged in combat in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
The operation dubbed a "Gift from the Skies," was carried out through the use of a Shimshon (Super Hercules) aircraft from the 103rd Squadron. The equipment was parachuted into the western regions of Khan Younis, where the territory is relatively broad.
2 View gallery
כ-7 טון תספוק לוגיסטי הוצנחו מהאוויר למאות לוחמי עוצבת הקומנדו בחאן יונס באמצעות הצנחת האפסניה המבצעית כ-7 טון תספוק לוגיסטי הוצנחו מהאוויר למאות לוחמי עוצבת הקומנדו בחאן יונס באמצעות הצנחת האפסניה המבצעית
IDF airdrop in the Gaza Strip
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
The IDF stated that "Self Driven Logistics" is an advanced operational system that facilitates precise airdrop of supplies, autonomously guiding itself to ground forces with accurate navigation capabilities. This marks the first operational use of this system and the first operational airdrop since the Second Lebanon War.
Additionally, the military highlighted that one of the unique operational capabilities of the 98th Division is its ability to operate independently in situations where ground supply is not feasible.
2 View gallery
כ-7 טון תספוק לוגיסטי הוצנחו מהאוויר למאות לוחמי עוצבת הקומנדו בחאן יונס באמצעות הצנחת האפסניה המבצעית כ-7 טון תספוק לוגיסטי הוצנחו מהאוויר למאות לוחמי עוצבת הקומנדו בחאן יונס באמצעות הצנחת האפסניה המבצעית
Airdrops land in the Gaza Strip
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
"A unique aspect of the 98th Division is the ability to provide logistics even when there's no direct land access," a senior officer said. "We know how to reach our forces by air, sea, or any means necessary. We will operate and do whatever it takes to ensure our troops have everything they need to decisively eliminate Hamas."
