In first: IDF airdrops supplies to soldiers in the Gaza Strip

In recent days, the IDF airdropped about 7 tons of supplies to hundreds of troops currently engaged in combat in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

The operation dubbed a "Gift from the Skies," was carried out through the use of a Shimshon (Super Hercules) aircraft from the 103rd Squadron. The equipment was parachuted into the western regions of Khan Younis, where the territory is relatively broad.

The IDF stated that "Self Driven Logistics" is an advanced operational system that facilitates precise airdrop of supplies, autonomously guiding itself to ground forces with accurate navigation capabilities. This marks the first operational use of this system and the first operational airdrop since the Second Lebanon War.

Additionally, the military highlighted that one of the unique operational capabilities of the 98th Division is its ability to operate independently in situations where ground supply is not feasible.

