Three Druze IDF soldiers arrested for hurling explosive at Palestinian home

IDF Spokesperson's Unit says preliminary investigation into the incident is underway and it is suspected the attack was a response to the snatching of Druze teen Tiran Fero by Palestinians last week

Yoav Zitun, Elisha Ben Kimon|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Three IDF Druze soldiers were arrested on Monday on suspicion of throwing an explosive device at a Palestinian home in the Bethlehem area of the West Bank.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said the military is investigating the event, and there were no casualties in the incident.
    2 View gallery
    גופתו של טירן פרו בתוך אמבולנס של הסהר האדום במעבר סאלם    גופתו של טירן פרו בתוך אמבולנס של הסהר האדום במעבר סאלם
    Tiran Fero
    (Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
    The preliminary probe suggests the incident is connected with the kidnapping of Israeli Druze civilian Tiran Fero, 18, last week.
    The snatching of the wounded teen by Palestinian militants sparked protest from the Israeli Druze communities, with some demonstrators threatening to enter Jenin and retrieve Fero - who died shortly after being kidnapped. Images of masked armed men were also circulating on social media.
    Fero's body was eventually returned to his family, following 30 hours of intense negotiations between Israel's defense establishment and the Palestinian Authority.
    2 View gallery
    משלחת של הרשות הפלסטינית הגיע לניחום אבלים בבית משפחתו של טירן פרו    משלחת של הרשות הפלסטינית הגיע לניחום אבלים בבית משפחתו של טירן פרו
    PA delegation visits family of Druze teen
    Meanwhile, on Sunday a delegation on behalf of the Palestinian Authority arrived in the Druze town of Daliyat al-Karmel to console the grieving family of the teen.
    Mahmoud al-Habbash, the religious affairs adviser to PA President Mahmoud Abbas, headed the delegation and said earlier on Friday the kidnapping was "shameful and diverged from the teachings of Islam, and those who don't agree can seek out a different religion."

    Comments
    The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.