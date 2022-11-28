Three Druze IDF soldiers arrested for hurling explosive at Palestinian home

Three IDF Druze soldiers were arrested on Monday on suspicion of throwing an explosive device at a Palestinian home in the Bethlehem area of the West Bank.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said the military is investigating the event, and there were no casualties in the incident.

2 View gallery Tiran Fero ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The preliminary probe suggests the incident is connected with the kidnapping of Israeli Druze civilian Tiran Fero , 18, last week.

The snatching of the wounded teen by Palestinian militants sparked protest from the Israeli Druze communities, with some demonstrators threatening to enter Jenin and retrieve Fero - who died shortly after being kidnapped. Images of masked armed men were also circulating on social media.

Fero's body was eventually returned to his family, following 30 hours of intense negotiations between Israel's defense establishment and the Palestinian Authority.

2 View gallery PA delegation visits family of Druze teen

Meanwhile, on Sunday a delegation on behalf of the Palestinian Authority arrived in the Druze town of Daliyat al-Karmel to console the grieving family of the teen.

Mahmoud al-Habbash, the religious affairs adviser to PA President Mahmoud Abbas, headed the delegation and said earlier on Friday the kidnapping was "shameful and diverged from the teachings of Islam, and those who don't agree can seek out a different religion."