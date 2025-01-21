Hezbollah commander shot dead outside his home

The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, affiliated with Hezbollah, reported Tuesday evening that the commander of Hezbollah's western al-Baqaa region, Mohammed Hammadi, was shot dead in front of his home. According to security sources who spoke to the Saudi Al-Hadath channel, gunmen who arrived in two vehicles shot Hammadi. He was taken from the scene to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. It is unclear what the motive for the shooting was, and who was responsible for it.

On Sunday, the 60 days of the first phase of the cease-fire in the north are set to end, after which the IDF must, according to the agreement between Israel and Lebanon, complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanon and deploy on the Israeli side of the border.

1 View gallery Commander of Hezbollah's western al-Baqaa region, Mohammed Hammadi, was shot dead in front of his home

"The deadline is not important in itself, but it is important to create a sense of dynamism and we hope that it can be maintained and that the IDF will continue to withdraw from the positions it holds," said a senior Western diplomat about the date by which the IDF must complete the withdrawal.

At the same time, the new Syrian government issued a statement about its willingness to maintain stability on its shared border with Lebanon. The Syrian government conveyed messages to the international community and Israel that it intends to prevent Iran and Hezbollah from resuming the flow of weapons from Syria to Lebanon. This is very important news for both Lebanon and Israel.