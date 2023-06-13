At least 5 hurt in West Bank terror attack





Troops encounter militant fire in Balata camp near Nablus





At least five people were injured on Tuesday in a terror attack near the Palestinian village of Ya'bad in the northern West Bank.

Aftermath of West Bank terror attack on Tuesday

A 30-year-old Israeli was being treated by IDF medical personnel and MDA emergency teams, after sustaining gunshot wounds to his upper extremities in a suspected drive-by shooting as the terrorists then continue their attack in a second location, wounding four others before escaping with their vehicle probably into Ya'bad.

Aftermath of West Bank terror attack on Tuesday

The assailants were still at large, and forces launched a manhunt to apprehend them.

Earlier, troops encountered militant fire when they entered the Balata refugee camp near Nablus in order to arrest a suspect who according to the military, was in the final stages of preparing a terror strike.

Clashes at the Balata refugee camp near Nablus on Tuesday