At least 5 hurt in West Bank terror attack

A 30-year-old man who sustains gunshot wounds receives treatment by IDF and MDA teams after coming under fire in a drive-by shooting which then continues to a second location; Assailants remain at large as troops launch a manhunt

Elisha Ben Kimon, Einav Halabi|
Troops encounter militant fire in Balata camp near Nablus

At least five people were injured on Tuesday in a terror attack near the Palestinian village of Ya'bad in the northern West Bank.
Aftermath of West Bank terror attack on Tuesday
(Photo: MDA)
A 30-year-old Israeli was being treated by IDF medical personnel and MDA emergency teams, after sustaining gunshot wounds to his upper extremities in a suspected drive-by shooting as the terrorists then continue their attack in a second location, wounding four others before escaping with their vehicle probably into Ya'bad.
Aftermath of West Bank terror attack on Tuesday
The assailants were still at large, and forces launched a manhunt to apprehend them.
Earlier, troops encountered militant fire when they entered the Balata refugee camp near Nablus in order to arrest a suspect who according to the military, was in the final stages of preparing a terror strike.
Clashes at the Balata refugee camp near Nablus on Tuesday
The shooting took place as the force was working to remove non-combatants from a house they had surrounded, where the suspect was hiding. He had been evading capture for the past year and succeeded in escaping again but weapons were found in the building.
