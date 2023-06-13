Netanyahu says Israel not bound by any U.S. Iran deal

"This is my first appearance before this committee since this Knesset came into session," Netanyahu said at the start of the special meeting convened. "Israel's international and security standings are a direct result of our strength – our military technology, by allotting budgets made available by our economic policies. A combination of those facilitates regional alliances and agreements with nations around the world, including the superpowers," he said.

"This is my first appearance before this committee since this Knesset came into session," Netanyahu said at the start of the special meeting convened. "Israel's international and security standings are a direct result of our strength – our military technology, by allotting budgets made available by our economic policies. A combination of those facilitates regional alliances and agreements with nations around the world, including the superpowers," he said.

"This is my first appearance before this committee since this Knesset came into session," Netanyahu said at the start of the special meeting convened. "Israel's international and security standings are a direct result of our strength – our military technology, by allotting budgets made available by our economic policies. A combination of those facilitates regional alliances and agreements with nations around the world, including the superpowers," he said.

"We are challenged by the most powerful hegemony in the region, Iran which has assumed the place vacated by the Arab world that had previously sought our destruction," the prime minister said. "Our policies aim along with expanding the circle of peace, to block Iran and its nuclear program. Our position is clear – No deal with Iran would be binding for Israel which will do everything to defend itself, Netanyahu said adding that that position was repeated in public settings and behind closed doors.

"We are challenged by the most powerful hegemony in the region, Iran which has assumed the place vacated by the Arab world that had previously sought our destruction," the prime minister said. "Our policies aim along with expanding the circle of peace, to block Iran and its nuclear program. Our position is clear – No deal with Iran would be binding for Israel which will do everything to defend itself, Netanyahu said adding that that position was repeated in public settings and behind closed doors.

"We are challenged by the most powerful hegemony in the region, Iran which has assumed the place vacated by the Arab world that had previously sought our destruction," the prime minister said. "Our policies aim along with expanding the circle of peace, to block Iran and its nuclear program. Our position is clear – No deal with Iran would be binding for Israel which will do everything to defend itself, Netanyahu said adding that that position was repeated in public settings and behind closed doors.