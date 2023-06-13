Netanyahu says Israel not bound by any U.S. Iran deal

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Israel would not be bound by any deal the United States reaches with Iran. Speaking at the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, the prime minister said Israel would do everything in its power to defend itself.
"Our objection to the return to the original 2015 nuclear deal is effective but there are still some differing points of view, even on minor matters, and we don't hide them," he said.
"This is my first appearance before this committee since this Knesset came into session," Netanyahu said at the start of the special meeting convened. "Israel's international and security standings are a direct result of our strength – our military technology, by allotting budgets made available by our economic policies. A combination of those facilitates regional alliances and agreements with nations around the world, including the superpowers," he said.
"We are challenged by the most powerful hegemony in the region, Iran which has assumed the place vacated by the Arab world that had previously sought our destruction," the prime minister said. "Our policies aim along with expanding the circle of peace, to block Iran and its nuclear program. Our position is clear – No deal with Iran would be binding for Israel which will do everything to defend itself, Netanyahu said adding that that position was repeated in public settings and behind closed doors.
"On one hand we are working to block Iran and on the other, we are rapidly working to extend the circle of peace," he said before the committee's secret discussions began.
Yuli Edelstein the committee chair said he convened the meeting after months of discussions on military and security budgets. "It is today important for us to concentrate on what the political echelon requires the security services and the military to do," he said. "It is no secret that there is a lively debate in Israel over the possibility of a multi-front conflict. We know on the one hand that there is no imminent plan by any one entity to launch such an attack but on the other hand we must be prepared for any scenario and therefore there is no alternative to the policies of the government and to the need to close the gaps between our needs and desires and what we see in our discussions, is the preparatory actions of the security system."
On Monday, Iran confirmed it was holding indirect talks with the United States through the Sultanate of Oman.
U.S. officials did not deny media reports of recent U.S.-Iranian contacts but said that suggestions they were about an interim nuclear deal were inaccurate.