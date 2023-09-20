Former PM Barak says Netanyahu 'desperate' in US interview

Barak spoke as Netanyahu was in New York to address the UN General Assembly and ahead of the prime minister's long-awaited meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden later on Wednesday. Protesters have been gathering outside Netanyahu's hotel and elsewhere in the city, accusing him of lies and urging the world not to believe his claims that he is not assaulting Israeli democracy. He said Netanyahu's coalition was trying to change the very system of government, turning Israel from a place where there are limits to the government's power, which until now "cannot take whatever it wants from groups, minorities, the LGBT community, or women and will turn into a government that can do these things, and we won’t let it happen," he said. "We’re heading into a non-violent civil disobedience. We will block this attempt on the life of Israeli democracy, and we will win this battle. It might take time, but we will put an end to it. “Netanyahu doesn’t have the troops, will, or ability to do it. We are not going to turn into a de-facto dictatorship. We the people are defending our democracy against an attempt to destroy it from within.”