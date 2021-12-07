Thousand attend rightwing rally in Tel Aviv

Thousands attended a rightwing rally in Tel Aviv on Tuesday calling Prime Minister Naftali Bennett a danger to Israel.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The protesters said the very Jewish nature of the country was under attack after the government decided on reforms in conversions to Judaism and Kosher laws removing some of the authority of the Chief Rabbinate.

3 צפייה בגלריה Thousands attend rightwing rally in Tel Aviv on Tuesday ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

Among the speakers at the rally were former Minister of Police Amir Ohana, and leaders of the Religious Zionist party.

"We must take to the streets to proclaim we want a rightwing government. We want power. We want victory," extreme right MK Itamar Ben Gvir said in his speech.

3 צפייה בגלריה Extreme right MK Itamar Ben Gvir speaking at Tel Aviv rally on Tuesday ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

He attacked legislators for the left for their calls to end violence carried out by settlers against Palestinians on the West Bank.

"They have no heart," Ben Gvir said adding that the MK's from the left ignored the murder of Eliyahu Kaye who was killed in a terror attack in Jerusalem last week.

3 צפייה בגלריה A protester holds up Benjamin Netanyahu's election poster in a rightwing rally in Tel Aviv on Tuesday ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

Organizers of the event claimed tens of thousands attended the rally to protest the current government they say is attempting to wipe out Israel's Jewish character.

"We will fight so that Israel will remain a Jewish state," the organizers said.



