Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
17C
Aftermath of shooting attack in Jerusalem on Sunday

One man died and at least three others in shooting attack in Old City of Jerusalem

Two civilians sustained critical and serious injuries and two Border Policemen were slightly injured; assailant shot dead on scene and another suspected terrorist was said to have escaped after attempting to stab troops

Ynet |
Updated: 11.21.21, 10:08
One man died and three other were wounded, one in serious condition in a shooting attack in the Old City of Jerusalem.
4 צפייה בגלריה
החשוד מנוטרל בזירההחשוד מנוטרל בזירה
Aftermath of shooting attack in Jerusalem on Sunday
Two members of the police were among the injuries and were said to have sustained slightly injured.
Terror attack in Jerusalem on Sunday
An assailants that opened fire, was shot dead by troops and a second terrorist who attempted a stabbing attack, escaped the scene.
4 צפייה בגלריה
נשק קרלו ששימש את המחבלנשק קרלו ששימש את המחבל
Weapon used in shooting attack in Jerusalem on Sunday
(Photo: Police Spokesperson)
Emergency services said all those injured were transported to hospital.
4 צפייה בגלריה
סכין ששימשה את המחבלסכין ששימשה את המחבל
A knife used in a terror attack in Jerusalem on Sunday
(Photo: Police Spokesperson)
The attack came four days after a Palestinian resident of Jerusalem stabbed two Border Patrol troops near the Nablus Gate in the Old City, wounding both.
4 צפייה בגלריה
זירת הפיגועזירת הפיגוע
Police forces at the scene of a shooting attack on Sunday in the Old City of Jerusalem
(Photo: Amir Shabi)
The Hamas terror group issued a statement commending the attack.
"The holy city continues to fight against the foreign occupier, and will not surrender to the occupation," Hamas said.





First published: 09:26, 11.21.21
Talkbacks for this article 0