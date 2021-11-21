One man died and at least three others in shooting attack in Old City of Jerusalem

One man died and three other were wounded, one in serious condition in a shooting attack in the Old City of Jerusalem.
Two members of the police were among the injuries and were said to have sustained slightly injured.
An assailants that opened fire, was shot dead by troops and a second terrorist who attempted a stabbing attack, escaped the scene.
Emergency services said all those injured were transported to hospital.
The attack came four days after a Palestinian resident of Jerusalem stabbed two Border Patrol troops near the Nablus Gate in the Old City, wounding both.
The Hamas terror group issued a statement commending the attack.
"The holy city continues to fight against the foreign occupier, and will not surrender to the occupation," Hamas said.
First published: 09:26, 11.21.21