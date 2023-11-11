Shifa encircled, Palestinians say; progress reported in hostage talks

Gaza’s governmental press office claimed Saturday morning that IDF forces "are surrounding the Shifa, Rantisi and Al-Ayoun hospitals, preventing civilians from accessing them.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that amid IDF strikes in the heart of Gaza City and calls for civilians to relocate south, doctors at Shifa Hospital said that about 2,000 displaced people and around 700 patients remained at the medical facility, which is used by Hamas as its command center in the northern Gaza Strip .

IDF airstrikes near Gaza's Shifa hospital

The report notes that the medical staff remaining at the hospital had significantly diminished. One of the doctors said, "At least 2,500 patients left the place yesterday. We are in a war zone, waiting for the moment the army reaches us."

There has been progress in Qatari-mediated talks to secure the release of Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity in Gaza , an Arab diplomat familiar with the details of the ongoing talks held in Doha told the Washington Post Saturday.

According to the report, the two-day talks involving Mossad Director David Barnea, CIA Director William Burns and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, focused on releasing up to 20 women and children in exchange for a three-day humanitarian cease-fire and aid delivery to northern Gaza.

However, the emerging agreement depends on the situation in the Gaza Strip, where IDF forces are highly active.

תקיפות צה"ל ברצועה

Meanwhile, rocket fire from the Gaza Strip resumed Saturday morning after a 15-hour lull, with two rocket launches triggering air raid alarm sirens in Kibbutz Kissufim near the Gaza border.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that approximately 30,000 people evacuated from the northern Gaza Strip to the south on Friday , using the safe corridor opened by the IDF along Salah al-Din road operational between 10 AM and 2 PM.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Saturday that his organization was "extremely disturbed" by reports of Israeli airstrikes in the vicinity of Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

"Many health workers we were in contact with have been forced to leave the hospital in search of safety. Others report being unable to move due to grave insecurity," he wrote on X. "Many of the thousands sheltering at the hospital are forced to evacuate due to security risks, while many still remain there."

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators flooded the streets of New York City on Saturday in one of its largest protests since the war began.

The protesters first gathered at Columbus Circle near Central Park, then marched toward Times Square, where they blocked the entrance to the New York Times offices - a focal point of mass protests just the day before.