Nasrallah speaks as Hezbollah terrorists continue attempts to attack Israel

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah delivered Saturday his second televised address amid the ongoing war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

Nasrallah's speech coincided with intensified clashes along the Israel-Lebanon border, where the terror group, supported by Iran, and allied Palestinian factions have been launching repeated attacks. In response, Israeli forces have been carrying out counter-strikes.

4 View gallery Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah ( Photo: Reuters/Alaa Al-Marjani )

In the opening of his speech commemorating Hezbollah's "Martyrs' Day," Nasrallah asserted that Israel's "crimes" in Gaza demonstrate that its thirst for revenge knows no bounds. According to him, senior Israeli officials openly admit that Israel's objective is to subdue all the peoples of the region and suppress their aspirations to assert their rights. Nasrallah argued that Israel is making a mistake again, asserting that it will not achieve any of its goals.

Nasrallah highlighted that Hamas's terror attack on October 7 has brought a renewed peak to the culture of resistance. Despite what he referred to as Israel's "massacre actions," the culture of resistance, according to Nasrallah, continues to grow consistently from generation to generation. He emphasized the importance of the shift in global public opinion, particularly in the Arab world, as evident in the United States and Europe. Nasrallah stated that the American government is the one managing this battle, and all pressure must be directed toward them.

Meanwhile, also on Saturday, Saudi Arabia and Muslim countries called for an immediate end to the war in Gaza, declaring at a joint Islamic-Arab summit in Riyadh that Israel bears responsibility for "crimes" against Palestinians.

4 View gallery Muslim countries summit ( Photo: AFP )

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, gathered Arab and Muslim leaders for the summit as the kingdom has sought to exert its influence to press the United States and Israel for an end to hostilities in Gaza.

Dozens of leaders including Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who was welcomed back into the Arab League earlier this year, attended the meeting.

Prince Mohammed said the kingdom affirms its "condemnation and categorical rejection of this barbaric war against our brothers in Palestine".

"We are facing a humanitarian catastrophe that proves the failure of the Security Council and the international community to put an end to the flagrant Israeli violations of international laws," he said in an address to the summit.

4 View gallery Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi ( Photo: AFP )

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Palestinians are facing a "genocidal war" and called on the United States to end Israeli "aggression".

Raisi hailed the Palestinian group Hamas for its war against Israel and urged Islamic countries to impose oil and goods sanctions on Israel.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said on Saturday that any political process with Israel should halt given the ongoing violence in Gaza.

4 View gallery Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan ( Photo: Reuters/ Saudi Press Agency/Handout )

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that an international peace conference should be convened to find a permanent solution to the war between Israel and the Palestinians.

"Israel is taking revenge...on Gazan babies, children, and women," Erdogan said, renewing his call for an immediate ceasefire. "What is urgent in Gaza is not pauses for few hours, rather we need a permanent ceasefire."

Erdogan also called to uncover Israel's nuclear weapons. "If there are nuclear bombs that were hidden from the examination of the International Atomic Energy Agency, they should be revealed as well."



