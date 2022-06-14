Biden to visit Israel, West Bank and Saudi Arabia July 13-16, White House says

President Joe Biden will travel to Israel, West Bank and Saudi Arabia on July 13-16 as part of the United States' leader first Mideast trip, the White House said on Tuesday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Biden's visit was originally planned for June, but was postponed because of the political crisis in Israel, among other reasons.

1 View gallery U.S. President Joe Biden ( Photo: AP )

Officials said at the time that the visit had not sufficiently been planned.

Biden's visit will coincide with the Maccabiah Games (The Jewish Olympics), where the president is expected to meet with Jewish athletes.

After meeting Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem, Biden will travel to the West Bank to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

In Saudi Arabia, he is expected to meet with meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as well as other regional leaders, including Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II. He is also expected to meet with leaders from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Despite Biden's vocal criticism of Saudi's crown prince, implicated in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, his meeting with Saudi leaders is considered crucial in light of rising oil prices compounded by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.