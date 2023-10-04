Sister of Israeli researcher kidnapped in Iraq: 'If nothing is done, I will never see her again'

More than six months after Elizabeth Tsurkov was abducted in Iraq, Princeton University recognizes that she was 'kidnapped while enrolled at the University and was in Iraq conducting research related to her approved Ph.D. dissertation topic'; Emma Tsurkov: 'We don’t have a proof of life. We don’t have a list of demands. We don’t have anything'