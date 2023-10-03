First time in US history: House speaker Kevin McCarthy removed from office

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the job Tuesday in an extraordinary showdown, a first in U.S. history, The 216-210 vote, forced by a contingent of hard-right conservatives, throws the House and its Republican leadership into chaos.

McCarthy’s chief rival, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, brought forward the “motion to vacate” drawing together more than a handful of conservative Republican critics of the speaker and many Democrats who say he is unworthy of leadership.

3 View gallery KevinMcCarthy leaves the House of Representatives after narrowly avoiding a government shutdown ( Photo: EPA /MICHAEL REYNOLDS )

The next steps are uncertain, but there is no obvious successor to lead the House Republican majority.

It’s a stunning moment for the battle-tested McCarthy which was fueled by growing grievances but sparked by his weekend decision to work with Democrats to keep the federal government open rather than risk a shutdown.

An earlier vote was 218-208 against tabling the motion, with 11 Republicans allowing it to advance.

Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a letter to colleagues that he wants to work with Republicans, but he was unwilling to provide the votes needed to save McCarthy.

3 View gallery Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida vs. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy ( Photos: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz )

“It is now the responsibility of the GOP members to end the House Republican Civil War,” Jeffries said, announcing the Democratic leadership would vote for the motion to oust the speaker.

McCarthy’s fate was deeply uncertain as the fiery debate unfolded, with much of the complaints against the speaker revolving around his truthfulness and his ability to keep the promises he has made since January to win the gavel.

3 View gallery US Capitol building ( Photo: Mandel NGAN / AFP )

But a long line of McCarthy supporters, including Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, a founding leader of the conservative Freedom Caucus, stood up for him: “I think he has kept his word.” And some did so passionately, Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., waving his cell phone saying it was “disgusting” that hard-right colleagues were fundraising off the move in text messages seeking donations.

It took McCarthy 15 rounds in January over multiple days of voting before he secured the support from his colleagues to gain the gavel. There is no obvious GOP successor.



