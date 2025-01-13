5 IDF soldiers killed in northern Gaza, 8 severely wounded

The IDF announced Monday evening that five soldiers from the Nahal Brigade's elite reconnaissance unit were killed during intense combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

Eight additional soldiers were severely injured in the same incident, marking one of the deadliest days for the brigade since the ground offensive began.

2 View gallery Staff Sergeant Guy Karmiel, Staff Sergeant Yahav Hadar, Staff Sergeant Aviel Wiseman, Staff Sergeant Yoav Feffer and Captain Yair Yakov Shushan

The fallen soldiers are Captain Yair Yakov Shushan, 23, a decorated squad commander, from Ma'alot-Tarshiha; Staff Sergeant Yahav Hadar, 20, from Kfar Tavor; Staff Sergeant Guy Karmiel, 20, from Gedera; Staff Sergeant Yoav Feffer, 19, from Herzliya; and Staff Sergeant Aviel Wiseman, 20, from Poria Illit.

Since the war began, 840 Israeli soldiers have died, 405 of whom fell during the ongoing ground operations in Gaza.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Captain Shushan had previously received a commendation for excellence from the IDF chief of staff and the prime minister. His father, Mickey, is a commander of a local emergency squad and a martial arts instructor in Ma'alot. The Shushan family recently mourned another loss: a relative, Staff Sergeant Ori Yitzhak Iluz, was killed in a terrorist attack on the Egyptian border in June 2023 .

2 View gallery IDF forces operating in Gaza ( Photo: IDF )

In Herzliya, Mayor Yariv Fisher paid tribute to Staff Sergeant Feffer, calling him "a courageous fighter and a beloved son of the community who sacrificed everything to protect us." He added, "Yoav was not only a neighbor but also an integral part of our community—a principled and humble young man full of dreams. Herzliya and our community have lost a true hero."

The local council of Kfar Tavor expressed condolences for Staff Sergeant Hadar, remembering him as a dedicated youth movement member and an avid lover of the outdoors. "Yahav grew up in Kfar Tavor and was active in the youth movement. He loved the open spaces, often exploring them on his dirt bike. He was cherished by his friends and community," the council stated.

The tragic loss comes amid reports of progress in negotiations for a cease-fire and hostage deal.