Netanyahu to Iran: 'Don't try us,'

. The sirens alerted of incoming fire, disrupted the opening of the winter session of parliament and sent lawmakers and guests into protected areas, soon after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ended his address. In it he warned Iran and Hezbollah, not to open a second front against Israel in the north.

"In this war, we are all united. There are many questions about what had preceded the attack and we will investigate all but for now, we must fight the war together."

