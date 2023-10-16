Netanyahu denies reports of agreement on humanitarian truce in Gaza

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office denied Monday morning reports that citing Egyptian security sources that Egypt, Israel and the U.S. agreed to a ceasefire in southern Gaza beginning at 0600 GMT coinciding with the re-opening of the Rafah border crossing to allow in aid and evacuations of foreigners.

"There is currently no truce and humanitarian aid in Gaza in exchange for getting foreigners out," a statement from his office said.

Speaking to Reuters, Hamas official Izzat El Reshiq said there was no truth to reports about the opening of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt or a temporary ceasefire.

Rafah, which is on the border between Egypt's Sinai Peninsula and Hamas-governed Gaza, is the only crossing into the territory not controlled by Israel.

The Egyptian sources said the ceasefire would last for several hours but they were not clear on the exact duration. They also said the three countries had agreed that Rafah would be open until 1400 GMT on Monday as a one-day initial re-opening.

A security source and NGO source in Al-Arish said that aid trucks were still waiting there after the re-opening at 0600 GMT. Reuters images showed the trucks awaiting permission to make the trip to Rafah, which could take several hours.

Egypt has said that the crossing remained open from the Egyptian side in recent days, but was rendered inoperable due to Israeli bombardments on the Palestinian side. The agreement would allow for limited evacuations of foreign passport holders from Gaza.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to return to Israel on Monday as part of a Middle Eastern tour aimed at easing regional tensions and preventing the Israel-Hamas conflict from spilling over to neighboring countries. He is set to meet with Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog. Blinken visited Tel Aviv last week to voice U.S. support of Israeli actions in Gaza after Hamas' devastating attack on southern Israel.

Overnight Monday, the IDF continued to strike Hamas targets across the Gaza Strip in "the worst attacks since the beginning of the war," according to news network Al Jazeera. The army reported it had targeted a prominent Hamas field commander.

Meanwhile, rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave resumed Monday morning after a night of relative calm , with rocket sirens sounding in the border towns of Be'eri and Nahal Oz.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service reported that a man in his 30s sustained light injuries from shrapnel in the latest rocket attack and was transported to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva.

Overnight Monday, the IDF also accused Hamas of attacking a convoy of civilians fleeing the northern Gaza Strip southward Friday in an apparent false flag operation to prevent civilians from leaving the area as the Israeli military prepares for a ground incursion against Hamas infrastructure there . Some 70 people were killed in the attack.

Embedding terrorist activities in the heart of the civilian population and using uninvolved Gazans as human shields have been longstanding Hamas practices, with the Islamist terrorist group weaponizing civilian casualties to mobilize international public opinion against Israel.

The IDF on Monday morning released the names of two more Israelis who were killed in Hamas attacks and whose families have been informed.

They are Lt. Amitay Zvi Granot, 24, a commander in the 75th Brigade, from Tel Aviv; and Sergeant Daniel Rashed, 19, a Golani soldier, from Shfar'am.

Israel Police released the names of three additional officers who have been killed since the beginning of the conflict, who "acted with courage and self-sacrifice on the front lines against the enemy".