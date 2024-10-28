Hostage negotiations summit in Doha concludes with progress reported

A negotiation summit in Doha concluded on Monday with reported progress toward a unified framework for a hostage release plan, following intensive discussions between Mossad Director David Barnea, CIA Director William Burns and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Al Thani.

The talks, which saw Barnea remain overnight in Qatar, reportedly covered Egyptian, American and Qatari proposals, with sources indicating momentum toward aligning these frameworks within the week.

Officials aim to convene a follow-up summit with top intelligence leaders, including Egypt’s new intelligence chief Hassan Rashad, potentially engaging Hamas directly.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Sunday floated a proposal involving a 48-hour cease-fire to facilitate the release of four hostages in exchange for some Palestinian prisoners , describing it as a trust-building measure.

Hamas welcomed the Egyptian proposal but expressed concern over the lack of Israeli guarantees and reiterated its stance that no deal could be finalized without a comprehensive cease-fire and full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, including the strategic Philadelphi and Netzarim corridors.

Israeli and Qatari sources familiar with the discussions at the summit noted reluctance from both sides on smaller deals, as both parties are focused on a more comprehensive agreement that could potentially involve both Gaza and Lebanon.

Negotiators also considered the broader regional context, with some Israeli officials insisting that any truce in Lebanon would depend on Iran and Hezbollah pressuring Hamas toward an agreement.

A diplomatic source quoted by Lebanon’s LBCI said the Doha talks had shown incremental progress on Gaza and noted genuine interest in a future prisoner exchange between Hamas and Israel.

