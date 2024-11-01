IDF reports injured officer succumbs to wounds in hospital

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported on Friday that Captain Yarden Zakay, 21, from Hadera, a Platoon Commander in the Shaked Battalion, Givati Brigade, succumbed to his injuries after being severely injured during combat in southern Gaza on September 17, 2024.

