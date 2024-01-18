Iran's latest missile strike is a warning message to Israel, US

Iran's recent series of missile attacks against targets in Syria, Iraq and Pakistan were reportedly intended to showcase its advanced ballistic missile capabilities and send a message to Israel and the United States.

According to an investigation by The New York Times, security officials in Europe and Israel, along with other international experts, are closely monitoring Iran's rapid progress in missile precision technology.

Last year, Iran successfully demonstrated its suicide drones in the Russian-Ukrainian war, after selling thousands of such drones to Russia. Now, Iran is conducting similar activities with one of its most advanced missiles.

According to The New York Times, at least one of the recent attacks on ISIS targets in Syria involved the launch of a Khaybar Shekan missile, which can reach a range of 1,450 kilometers and pose a threat to Israel. The missile boasts extremely high accuracy and capabilities that challenge defense systems.

Iran's missile launches are seen as an attempt to convey a message to Israel and the West that it has entered a new era where it can make use of advanced missile capabilities, in addition to its sophisticated drone capabilities. Additionally, Iran is likely supplying this advanced missile to militias and groups in the region that support its interests, primarily the Houthis in Yemen, and possibly Hezbollah.

