Palestinian indicted for murder of yeshiva student

A military court on Thursday indicted A Palestinian minor who was the getaway driver in the murder of 20-year-old Yehudah Dimentman in a terror attack in the northern West Bank in December .

Yehudah, a yeshiva student was killed when he and two of his friends came under fire while driving near the illegal West Bank outpost of Homesh. The other two people in the car were lightly wounded.

2 צפייה בגלריה Aftermath of the deadly shooting attack near Homesh, Yehudah Dimentman ( Photo: Reuters )

According to the indictment which includes a clause of voluntary manslaughter, the Palestinian boy drove while two others fired from M-16 weapons at the car carrying the settlers away from Homesh. They were also planning to abduct the body, the indictment stated.

Prior to the attack, the boy met with his relative Muhammad who told him he had a "job" for him. When he inquired about the job, his relative said: "We want to educate the settlers that if any of them will be killed their body would not be n't return to their settlements."

In order to carry out the attack, the two purchased for an old SORN (Statutory Off Road Notification) vehicle for the sum of NIS 2,800.

They inspected the area, and when they reached Homesh junction, they decided that this was where the attack would take place. Then, the two returned to Bokra village and planned their escape route. They also surveilled the junction to see if there are any military personnel or checkpoints, and decided that if the attack would be successful, they would take bodies of the victims, and hide them.

2 צפייה בגלריה The road to the illegal West Bank outpost of Homesh ( Photo: Elisha Ben Kimon )

On the evening of the attack, at around 19:30 pm, the defendant spotted a vehicle with a tow truck making its way from the illegal outpost of Homesh towards the intersection.

The accused whistled to the other members of the squad, and they all got into the car to prepare to escape. Their vehicle slowed down, and each fired some 20 rounds at the passing vehicle, injuring Dimentman in the neck and right arm.

The vehicle then fled from the scene.

On their way, they assailants heard via media reports that their attack was successful.

The weapons used were wrapped in plastic and hidden in a hole under the stairs of the minor's house. They planned to carry out another attack but were arrested by Israeli security forces.