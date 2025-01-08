Iran ponders relocating capital from Tehran to southern region

Iran is planning to relocate its capital, moving it from Tehran to the southern region of the country, according to the Islamic Republic's government spokesperson. "The new capital will definitely be in the south, in the Makran region, and we are currently working on this matter," government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Tuesday.

Anti-regime protests in Tehran

According to Mohajerani, two committees have been established to assess the feasibility of the move. She emphasized that while changing the capital is not an urgent issue, it is important for experts to thoroughly examine the matter, given Tehran’s high population density and the environmental challenges the city is facing.

Residents of Tehran are currently dealing with power outages and a water crisis. The government spokesperson noted that, while the government aims to address Tehran's problems, it is also exploring ways to utilize resources in other parts of the country.

1 View gallery Tehran ( Photo: ATTA KENARE / AFP )

Iranian media reported that discussions about changing the capital have been ongoing periodically since the Islamic Revolution in 1979 but were abandoned due to economic constraints and logistical challenges. The issue resurfaced during the presidency of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, driven by concerns over earthquakes in Tehran. Former president Hassan Rouhani also raised the topic, and now it is being addressed by the current administration under President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

The Islamic Republic is currently aiming to establish its new capital in the Makran region, located in Sistan and Baluchestan province, along its southern coast near the Gulf of Oman. Officials argue that the move has strategic and economic benefits, as the area has the potential to become a commercial and maritime hub, enhancing Iran’s trade capabilities while reducing the burden on Tehran.

However, opponents of the plan are concerned about the high costs and logistical difficulties associated with such a move. They warn that the relocation could cause Tehran’s economy to collapse, with the damage potentially taking decades to repair.