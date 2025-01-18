Man severely wounded in Tel Aviv stabbing attack; terrorist killed

A 28-year-old man was severely wounded in a stabbing attack in Tel Aviv on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The attacker, identified as Saleh Yahya, 19, a Palestinian from the West Bank city of Tulkarm who entered Israel illegally, was shot and killed at the scene by an armed civilian.

Armed civilian neutralizes attacker in Tel Aviv

Police said they received reports of a man attempting to stab passersby on Levontin Street. Large police forces, including a helicopter, were dispatched, and officers were combing the area.

Earlier reports of a second incident on Tel Aviv's Ibn Gabirol Street were investigated, but no evidence was found.

Tel Aviv Police District Commander Chief Superintendent Haim Sargaroff, who arrived at the scene, described the sequence of events: “The suspect observed the area from behind, waiting for the right moment, and then stabbed at least one person.”

He noted that a civilian at the scene identified the stabbing, opened fire at the suspect, struck him and eliminated him. “This was an impressive and significant action by the civilian,” he added.

Sargaroff said multiple forces were present at the scene and coordinated their efforts. He urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. “There are officers deployed in many locations, and anyone who notices something suspicious should report it to us, and we will handle it.”

He ruled out, for now, the presence of additional assailants. “Footage from cameras shows him acting alone, but the Shin Bet investigation will provide further answers.”

The wounded victim was transported to Sourasky Medical Center in moderate-to-serious condition. "We arrived quickly with multiple units and found a man in his late 20s lying on the ground, conscious and suffering from an upper-body stab wound," said Magen David Adom paramedic Itai Attias. "We provided life-saving treatment, and he was responsive and speaking with us as we transported him to the hospital."

Police Commissioner Dani Levy is en route to the scene.

Eyewitness Itay Rozin, who was nearby with friends, described the shock of hearing gunfire. "We were just heading to eat when we suddenly heard a burst of shots. We didn’t understand what happened. Minutes later, police and ambulances arrived. We later learned it was a terror attack."