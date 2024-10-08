Jewish rep in Iran's parliament complains officials in Tehran compare Jews to 'Zionists'

As Israel plans to possibly attack Iran in response to it launching 181 missiles at Israel last week, the representative of the Jewish community in the Iranian parliament, Dr. Homayoun Sameh, criticized regime officials in Tehran. In an interview with the media in Iran, he stated that "all the Jews of the world should not be blamed for the crimes of the Zionist regime."

"If a Jewish person commits a crime and tarnishes the name of Jews throughout the world, it is like ISIS, Taliban and Al-Qaida carrying out attacks all Muslims being blamed." He added: "They committed a huge massacre in the world, and Islam did not, so we should not blame all Jews when a person who considers himself a Jew commits a crime."

1 View gallery Representative of the Jewish community in the Iranian parliament, Dr. Homayoun Sameh

Sameh also attacked Israel. "The actions taken by the Zionist regime are political, and its actions have nothing to do with the teachings of Moses, peace be upon him, and many Jews in the world have condemned the actions of the Zionists," he said.

Later in the interview, the Jewish representative criticized a number of regime officials. "Unfortunately, some officials of our country mistakenly use the word 'Jew' instead of 'Zionist' in their statements, which casts a shadow over the Jewish community in Iran.

Sameh, who serves as a member of the Health and Medical Committee of the Iranian Parliament, said that condemnations against Israel were published not only in Iran, but also in Western countries "by Jewish associations such as American Jews." According to him, the condemnations "teach that they are angry about the crimes of the Zionists and consider them inhumane and against human rights."





Ordering the launch of rockets against Israel





He noted that "the presence of the Zionist regime in the region strengthens the interests of the Western countries. "They increase the sale of weapons for profit." He added that "all the countries of the world, whether they are Islamic or not, should coordinate to act against the Zionist regime, and resist in a practical way so that the crimes of this regime will stop."

