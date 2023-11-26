Shootings, firebombings, stone-throwing: terrorists released by Israel in third phase

Thirty-nine Palestinian prisoners were released from Israeli prisons Sunday evening as part of the third phase of the hostage exchange deal. The released include teenagers who threw Molotov cocktails, hurled stones, attacked police officers, possessed weapons and attempted to carry out attacks using explosives. In some cases, they also caused injuries and property damage.

Among those released in the third phase, from East Jerusalem and the territories, are Sultan Samer Mahmoud Sarhan from Jerusalem: An 18-year-old without organizational affiliation, arrested for public order offenses, throwing Molotov cocktails, attacking police officers and arson on nationalistic grounds. He was sentenced to two years and five months in prison.

2 View gallery Minor Palestinian prisoners freed from prison as part of prisoner deal in Gaza

Muhammad Ahmad Mahmoud Aawar from Jerusalem: A 17-year-old without organizational affiliation, arrested for arson on nationalistic grounds, possession of weapons/explosives/ammunition, supporting terrorism and causing serious bodily harm. He was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

Khalil Ahead Khalil Aawar from Jerusalem: A 17-year-old affiliated with Hamas, arrested for supporting terrorism, causing serious bodily harm, deliberately or negligently causing property damage and possession of weapons/explosives/ammunition. He was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison.

Nashat Bassem Talib Dawabsha from Jerusalem: A 17-year-old without organizational affiliation, arrested for supporting terrorism, causing serious bodily harm, deliberately or negligently causing property damage, arson on nationalistic grounds and possession/carrying of explosive devices. He was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

Nour al-Din Ziyad Rashid Qawasmi from Jerusalem: A 17-year-old without organizational affiliation, arrested for arson on nationalistic grounds, possession of weapons/explosives/ammunition, public order offenses, aggravated assault of a police officer and endangering human life. He was arrested last August and held in detention.

2 View gallery Palestinians celebrate release of prisoner in Nablus ( Photo: AP /Nasser Nasser )

Youssef Fawaz Fayez Burgan from Jerusalem: A 16-year-old without organizational affiliation, arrested for possession of weapons/explosives/ammunition, public order offenses, aggravated assault of a police officer, endangering human life and arson on nationalistic grounds.

Omar Imad Hassan Atshan from Ramallah: An 18-year-old without organizational affiliation, arrested for firing at civilians.

Zaid Naeem Shehdeh Arar from Hebron: A 17-year-old without organizational affiliation, arrested for membership in an unrecognized terrorist organization and firing at civilians.