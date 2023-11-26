Hamas says it has released hostage holding Russian citizenship

Hamas said on Sunday evening that it had released a hostage who held Russian citizenship from Gaza.
The Palestinian terrorist group added that it had taken the action as a gesture for the efforts of Russian President Vladimir Putin, "and in appreciation of the Russian stance and support for the Palestinian issue.”
An Israeli official told Ynet that "the release of the Russian-Israeli civilian from Hamas captivity is part of an agreement between the Russians and Hamas. Israel was not required to pay anything."
The families of hostages held in Gaza said they were anxious ahead of the scheduled release of a group from Hamas captivity in Gaza. 13 Israelis, 9 of them children, 4 Thai nationals and one Russian national are named on a list provided to Egypt by Hamas.