Hamas said on Sunday evening that it had released a hostage who held Russian citizenship from Gaza.

The Palestinian terrorist group added that it had taken the action as a gesture for the efforts of Russian President Vladimir Putin, "and in appreciation of the Russian stance and support for the Palestinian issue.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin

An Israeli official told Ynet that "the release of the Russian-Israeli civilian from Hamas captivity is part of an agreement between the Russians and Hamas. Israel was not required to pay anything."