Hamas says it has released hostage holding Russian citizenship

Terror group says release of hostage comes as sign of 'appreciation of Russian stance and support for Palestinian issue'; Israeli official says not required to pay anything

Itamar Eichner, Einav Halabi|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Hostage
Hamas
Russia
Hamas said on Sunday evening that it had released a hostage who held Russian citizenship from Gaza.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
More stories:
The Palestinian terrorist group added that it had taken the action as a gesture for the efforts of Russian President Vladimir Putin, "and in appreciation of the Russian stance and support for the Palestinian issue.”
1 View gallery
ולדימיר פוטין כנס בעיר סוצ'י רוסיהולדימיר פוטין כנס בעיר סוצ'י רוסיה
Russian President Vladimir Putin
(צילום: Sergei Guneyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
An Israeli official told Ynet that "the release of the Russian-Israeli civilian from Hamas captivity is part of an agreement between the Russians and Hamas. Israel was not required to pay anything."
The families of hostages held in Gaza said they were anxious ahead of the scheduled release of a group from Hamas captivity in Gaza. 13 Israelis, 9 of them children, 4 Thai nationals and one Russian national are named on a list provided to Egypt by Hamas.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""