A victim of terror who was critically hurt in a Jerusalem terror attack died after a 22-year coma. Chana Nachenberg, a native of New York, was sitting with her three-year-old daughter in Jerusalem's Sbarro restaurant in the center of Jerusalem when a suicide bomber detonated his vest casing a mass explosion that killed 15 people and wounded Hanna and some 140 others.

"Our daughter died after nearly 22 years of bravery," his father said. "She would have been 53 next month," he said. His daughter was 31 years old in 2001 and her only child miraculously survived that attack and has since married.

The terrorist suicide attack was carried out during the second intifada on August 9, 2001. The bomber, a 22-year-old resident of the Palestinian village of Aqqaba near the West Bank city of Jenin, entered the restaurant at peak lunch hour when the place was packed. Eyewitnesses said he asked a waiter how long it would take to prepare spaghetti and before the waiter could answer, the terrorist reached into his pocket and detonated the powerful bomb.

There were eight children among the dead and the restaurant was completely destroyed.

Ahlam Tamimi, the first woman to join the Hamas terror group and the person who drive the terrorist to the restaurant and another accomplice were sentenced to life in prison for their roles in the attack but were both released in a prisoner exchange in 2011 agreed for the return of IDF soldier Gilad Shalit from five years of captivity in the hands of Hamas in Gaza.