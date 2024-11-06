Trump’s top nine pro-Israel moves worth remembering

U.S. President Donald Trump is considered one of the most pro-Israel presidents of our generation. During his tenure from 2017 to 2021, Trump and his administration implemented several policies to demonstrate their support for the Jewish state and its security.

Here are the top nine:

TRUMP’S TOP NINE

No. 1 - Trump moved the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, fulfilling the Jerusalem Embassy Act, which Congress passed in 1995 but had been delayed by all presidents until Trump.

No. 2 - Trump recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which Israel had effectively annexed in 1981.

No. 3 - He announced the "Pompeo Doctrine," named after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, which stated that Israel is not an occupying force in Judea and Samaria, affirming that the area is disputed territory.

No. 4 - The Trump administration withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or the Iranian nuclear deal, which experts argued enriched the Iranian regime and enabled its destabilizing activities.

No. 5 - Trump defunded the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). This organization has been linked to Hamas, particularly in connection with the October 7 massacre and its ongoing ties to the group. Last week, Israel’s parliament passed two bills that will effectively remove UNRWA operations in Israel.

No. 6 - The U.S. withdrew from UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization, after it issued statements denying the Jewish historic connection to the Temple Mount.

No. 7 - Trump signed the Taylor Force Act, halting American economic assistance to the Palestinian Authority until the PA stops making payments through its Martyr's Fund to individuals who commit acts of terrorism and to the families of those who have died in such acts.

No. 8 - Trump closed the Palestinian Mission in Washington.