Hamas' Rafah Brigade eliminated, 80% of tunnels in Philadelphi Route destroyed, IDF says

This announcement comes about a week after Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared that the Rafah Brigade had been defeated and that the military had destroyed 150 tunnels in the area.

The collapse of the Rafah Brigade was discussed during a situation assessment by Southern Command Chief Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman. The 162nd Division, which includes the 401st Brigade, is operating in Rafah, while the Nahal Brigade is encircling the city’s western neighborhoods. According to the IDF, terrorists are attempting to flee northward from Rafah toward the Mawasi area.

The IDF also confirmed that Farhan Kadi, a hostage rescued from a tunnel, had been held by terrorists in the tunnel for 12 to 24 hours before his rescue. IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari confirmed that Farhan was rescued from deep within Rafah.

"I was thinking of you yesterday, feeling emotional. I’m in the heart of Rafah, rescuing a live hostage from a tunnel, and I discover it’s Farhan from Rahat," he said in a conversation with Col. (Res.) Edom, the reconnaissance officer of the 162nd Division.

