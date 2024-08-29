Hamas' Rafah Brigade eliminated, 80% of tunnels in Philadelphi Route destroyed, IDF says

IDF says terrorists are attempting to flee northward from Rafah toward the Mawasi area; also reveals that rescued hostage Farhan Kadi was held by terrorists in the tunnel for 12 to 24 hours before his rescue

Yoav Zitun|
The IDF announced on Thursday that Hamas’ Rafah Brigade had been decimated, with 80% of the tunnels along the Philadelphi Route destroyed.
This announcement comes about a week after Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared that the Rafah Brigade had been defeated and that the military had destroyed 150 tunnels in the area.
2 View gallery
תיעוד מפעילות כוחות אוגדה 162 והשמדת התוואים התת-קרקעים בציר פילדלפיתיעוד מפעילות כוחות אוגדה 162 והשמדת התוואים התת-קרקעים בציר פילדלפי
IDF forces in the Gaza Strip
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
The collapse of the Rafah Brigade was discussed during a situation assessment by Southern Command Chief Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman. The 162nd Division, which includes the 401st Brigade, is operating in Rafah, while the Nahal Brigade is encircling the city’s western neighborhoods. According to the IDF, terrorists are attempting to flee northward from Rafah toward the Mawasi area.
The IDF also confirmed that Farhan Kadi, a hostage rescued from a tunnel, had been held by terrorists in the tunnel for 12 to 24 hours before his rescue. IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari confirmed that Farhan was rescued from deep within Rafah.
"I was thinking of you yesterday, feeling emotional. I’m in the heart of Rafah, rescuing a live hostage from a tunnel, and I discover it’s Farhan from Rahat," he said in a conversation with Col. (Res.) Edom, the reconnaissance officer of the 162nd Division.
2 View gallery
החטוף קאדי פרחאן אלקאדי מתקבל בביתו שברהטהחטוף קאדי פרחאן אלקאדי מתקבל בביתו שברהט
Rescued hostage Farhan Kadi
(Photo: Meir Even Chen)
Meanwhile, the IDF continues operations in the West Bank. The military emphasized that, unlike in Gaza, there has been no evacuation of civilians, and Jenin remains the "head of the snake." One of the key objectives of the operation is addressing the threat of explosives. The IDF noted that powerful devices, similar to those used in the recent Tel Aviv attack, have been found. The military also stated that Iran is doing everything it can to ignite the war.
The IDF pointed out that Palestinian security forces continue to coordinate with the Israeli military, to maintain operational freedom in the northern West Bank and ensure a continuous and steady pace of operations.
