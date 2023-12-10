French destroyer intercepts 2 drones off Yemen coast

A week ago, the Houthis attacked two ships in the Red Sea that were "suspected to be Israeli." The first ship that was attacked and lightly damaged is not an Israeli ship and does not fly under the Israeli flag, but one of its shareholders is an Israeli businessman. In the second case, a British ship known as Number 9 was attacked and severely damaged by a surface-to-sea missile, and was in danger of sinking. According to a U.S. source, the attack lasted about five hours. The American destroyer USS Carney, which operates in the Red Sea, was called to the area off the coast of Yemen and intercepted at least one UAV intended to attack ships.