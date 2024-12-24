Satellite images reveal IDF corridor in northern Gaza: 'Half of Jabaliya gone'

Fresh satellite imagery shows Israel carried out mass demolition and erected military fortifications in residential areas of northern Gaza, The Washington Post reported on Monday.

The operations, which began October 5 in Jabaliya, Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun, have displaced tens of thousands of Palestinians, with Israel stating the campaign will continue "as long as necessary."

6 View gallery Military vehicles near the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia, October 24 ( Photo: Planet Labs )

According to the UN, over 100,000 Palestinians have fled the area in the past 11 weeks, leaving fewer than 50,000 residents—one-eighth of the pre-war population. Humanitarian groups reported severe restrictions on aid reaching the region.

Satellite images show entire neighborhoods razed, new roads constructed and extensive military fortifications established. Almost half of Jabaliya’s refugee camp has been destroyed or cleared, with a military corridor now connecting western and eastern roads, creating a pathway from the sea to the Israeli border.

Experts likened the new corridor to the Netzarim Corridor, which once split Gaza into two. However, they noted that unlike the primarily agricultural areas of the Netzarim Corridor, these operations are in densely populated urban zones, describing it as “the demolition of Palestinian cities.”

6 View gallery Satellite images of Jabaliya; center: a possible new military corridor ( Photo: Planet Labs )

6 View gallery Destruction in Jabaliya: Nearly half of the refugee camp razed or 'cleared out' between October 14 and December 15

The IDF has reportedly built elevated defense platforms for nearly 150 military vehicles around Jabaliya by late October, with additional fortifications and roads appearing in satellite images through mid-December.

Palestinian residents and UN satellite data show over 5,000 buildings in Jabaliya, 3,600 in Beit Lahia and 2,000 in Beit Hanoun have been razed since the war began. Despite Israeli warnings delivered via leaflets, phone calls and drones urging civilians to evacuate, residents said, “There is no refuge from Israeli strikes.”

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Human rights groups have criticized the mass evacuations, saying IDF actions align with strategies outlined in the controversial “Generals' Plan,” which proposed designating northern Gaza a closed military zone, forcing mass evacuations and besieging the area until terrorists surrendered or were killed.

6 View gallery Satellite images from December 15 showing extensive destruction in Beit Lahia and Jabaliya ( Photo: Planet Labs )

6 View gallery Right: Beit Lahia on December 5; left: Beit Lahia on November 12 ( Photo: Planet Labs )

Israel has denied allegations of forced displacement. Defense Minister Israel Katz and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer wrote to the Biden administration, saying, "Israel does not have a policy of forcibly evacuating civilians from Gaza, including the north."

The Post highlighted statements from former defense minister Moshe Ya’alon accusing the IDF of “ethnic cleansing” and “war crimes.” Palestinian accounts detailed relentless attacks on civilian neighborhoods, mass separations during evacuations and alleged abuse of those trying to flee.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson told reporters last week that they had “not seen” evidence of forced evacuations in Gaza, adding that such actions would constitute a “red line” for the U.S. government.

6 View gallery IDF forces entering into northern Gaza in October ( Photo: IDF )

Satellite imagery also revealed significant changes to Gaza’s geography, with IDF fortifications mirroring tactics used in past buffer zones, such as the Netzarim Corridor and Philadelphi Corridor.

The military corridor now divides northern Gaza, enabling what one expert described as “more systematic clearing operations” while imposing de facto borders restricting movement to the south. Satellite images show increasing destruction in Beit Lahia between November 15 and December 15.

With the war ongoing, negotiations over cease-fires and hostage exchanges remain contentious. Hamas has demanded that families be allowed to return to northern Gaza as part of any truce, a key sticking point in talks with Israel.