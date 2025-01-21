'Trump must confont Iran'

Israeli-Canadian philanthropist Sylvan Adams expressed hope that U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration are preparing a strong response against Iran

Sivan Raviv, ILTV|
“We cannot allow a fanatical regime, where they believe martyrdom is a goal to pursue in life, to have weapons of mass destruction,” Adams told ILTV News on the day of Trump’s inauguration.
Adams emphasized that Iran continues to pose a significant strategic threat despite Israel’s successful efforts against both Iran and its proxies. Over the past year, Israel has retaliated against missile attacks carried out by Iran, striking Iranian targets in response.
“Iran has never been weaker,” Adams said. “But Iran remains a threat.”
Watch the full interview:
TRUMP AND ISRAEL
(קרדיט: ILTV)
