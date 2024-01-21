Caged cells, mattresses, child's drawings found in Khan Younis tunnel

The IDF revealed an 830 meter-long (half a mile) and 20 meters-deep (nearly 22 yards) tunnel in Khan Younis where hostages had been held. Hamas had left booby traps and obstacles in anticipation of the troops and it contained blast proof doors.

In their search of the tunnel, the troops encountered terrorists and engaged in a firefight but when the troops entered it, they discovered the terrible conditions in which Hamas had imprisoned the captives.

6 View gallery Caged cells built to hold hostages in a Khan Younis tunnel ( Photo: IDF )

The tunnel was uncovered in the center of residential Khan Younis and is accessed from inside the home of a Hamas terrorists. Military intelligence estimates the cost of building the tunnel to be in the millions of shekels, and believe it is part of an underground maze of tunnels dug by Hamas beneath the city.

6 View gallery Drawing made by 6-year old captive Emilia Aloni ( Photo: IDF )

Troops found drawings made by six-year old hostage Emilia Aloni , who was freed in November after being held for 54 days.

6 View gallery Khan Younis tunnel where hostages were held ( Photo: IDF )

"We saw five caged cells where we believe up to 20 hostages were held at various times, without any daylight, hardly any air, a lack of oxygen and terrible humidity," the IDF Spokesperson said. Some of those held there had been released while others are still held captive by Hamas and were moved elsewhere.

6 View gallery Weapons found in tunnel where hostages were held ( Photo: IDF )

Images from the tunnel show what appears to be a hot water heater, electrical infrastructure, mattresses on the floor, blankets, fan, water bottles, trash and a what appears to be a kitchenette with a sink and some dishes, including pots, pans and plates. There was also canned food, cooking oil and cleaning detergents.

6 View gallery Kitchenette in the tunnel where hostages were held beneath Khan Younis ( Photo: IDF )

In one of the compartments, behind bars, was a matrass and behind it a toilet and sink and a bottle of orange soda thrown on the floor. In another image, what appear to be clothes are seen, likely used by hostages.

6 View gallery Electricity infrastructure in the tunnel holding hostages in Khan Younis ( Photo: IDF )