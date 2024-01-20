PM contradicts Biden in extraordinary Shabbat statement

that Netanyahu did not close the door on possible negotiations with the Palestinians toward a two-state solution. Netanyahu's statements in a press conference the day earlier, were not a final rejection of U.S. proposals and that a demilitarized Palestinian state was still an option.

Netanyahu said in the press conference that in any future resolution, Israel must have control of the entire area west of the Jordan River. He said as prime minister, he must be able to stand up even to the best of Israel's friends.

