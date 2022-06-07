Ukraine envoy says his country needs Iron Dome; Israel 'not supportive enough'

Ukraine's ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk on Tuesday said his government has requested from Israel the supply of an Iron Dome missile defense system and other defensive weapons needed to defend against the Russian attack.

Russia invaded Ukrain e late last February.

Ukraine ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuck in a press conference on Tuesday

"We must defend our citizens just as Israel defends its own against the Hamas," the ambassador said in a press conference.

Korniychuk said his government estimates some 40,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed in the war thus far and that 12 million have left their homes in total while five million have also left the country and seven million are displaced internally.

Korniychuk complained that only 10% of the protected gear Israel committed to supply Ukraine have been delivered and that Jerusalem has refused to allow wounded Ukraine soldiers in need of prothesis, to enter Israel for treatment.

Shipment of helmets vests and other protective gear loaded on flight to Ukraine

"Israel remains inside its comfort zone," he said. "Jerusalem must decide if it will stand with the just and democratic countries of the world."

"The people of Israel show much love and admiration for Ukraine and the government is also empathetic in its rhetoric but not in its actions," Korniychuck said.

He told reporters that after returning from a visit to Ukraine he found Israeli media was no longer reporting on the war.

"This war is still continuing in full force and is no where near its end," Korniychuck said.

"The Russians our bombing our cities daily and slaughtering our people. Russian soldiers are committing war crimes on a daily basis, shooting at civilians, looting, torturing and raping our women and children," he said.

Russia fires missiles at Kyiv on Monday after weeks of relative quiet in the Ukraine capital

The ambassador said despite all that, he would like to thank Israeli individuals as well as companies and organizations who have been helping Ukraine since the war began.











