After sustaining wounds, soldier and his military dog hospitalized together

After both sustaining injuries in Jenin on Monday, Dago and his handler were hospitalized together at the Rambam Health Care Campus. They were among eight military and police troops in an armored vehicle when it was targeted by an IED.

After both sustaining injuries in Jenin on Monday, Dago and his handler were hospitalized together at the Rambam Health Care Campus. They were among eight military and police troops in an armored vehicle when it was targeted by an IED.

After both sustaining injuries in Jenin on Monday, Dago and his handler were hospitalized together at the Rambam Health Care Campus. They were among eight military and police troops in an armored vehicle when it was targeted by an IED.