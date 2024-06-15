Soldier succumbs to wounds sustained in Gaza battle, IDF says

The IDF reported Saturday evening that Sergeant Yair Roitman, 19, a trainee in the Givati Reconnaissance Unit, from Karnei Shomron, died from his injuries after being critically wounded earlier this during a battle in southern Gaza.
Roitman was injured in a booby-trapped building explosion in southern Gaza, an incident that also resulted in the deaths of Maj. Tal Pshebilski Shaulov, Sst. Eitan Karlsbrun, Sgt. Almog Shalom and Sgt. Yair Levin.
“Yair, a Givati Reconnaissance Unit soldier, one of our finest, was critically injured in the battle in Rafah a few days ago. After a prolonged struggle in the hospital, he was pronounced dead during Shabbat,” said a statement from Karnei Shomron.