Soldier succumbs to wounds sustained in Gaza battle, IDF says

Sgt. Yair Roitman critically wounded in booby-trapped building explosion in southern Gaza that also claimed lives of officer and three other soldiers

The IDF reported Saturday evening that Sergeant Yair Roitman, 19, a trainee in the Givati Reconnaissance Unit, from Karnei Shomron, died from his injuries after being critically wounded earlier this during a battle in southern Gaza.
Roitman was injured in a booby-trapped building explosion in southern Gaza, an incident that also resulted in the deaths of Maj. Tal Pshebilski Shaulov, Sst. Eitan Karlsbrun, Sgt. Almog Shalom and Sgt. Yair Levin.
Sergeant Yair Roitman
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
“Yair, a Givati Reconnaissance Unit soldier, one of our finest, was critically injured in the battle in Rafah a few days ago. After a prolonged struggle in the hospital, he was pronounced dead during Shabbat,” said a statement from Karnei Shomron.
""