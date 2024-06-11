IDF says 4 soldiers killed in Rafah explosion

Military says six others were hurt, five seriously when an explosive device detonated in a building causing its collapse, in the Shabura neighborhood of the city, where forces extracted two Israeli hostages in February

Yoav Zitun, Einav Halabi|
The IDF said on Tuesday that four of its troops were killed in an explosion in Rafah on Monday.
2 View gallery
סמל יאיר לוין ז"ל, סמל אלמוג שלום ז"ל, סמ"ר איתן קרלסברון ז"ל, רס"ן טל פשבילסקי (שאלוב) ז"לסמל יאיר לוין ז"ל, סמל אלמוג שלום ז"ל, סמ"ר איתן קרלסברון ז"ל, רס"ן טל פשבילסקי (שאלוב) ז"ל
Major Tal Pshebilski Shaulov, Staff Sgt. Eitan Karlsbrun, Sgt. Almog Shalom, Sgt. Yair Levin
Major Tal Pshebilski Shaulov, 24, from Gedera, Staff Sgt. Eitan Karlsbrun, 20, from Modi'in, Sgt. Yair Levin, 19, from the West Bank settlement of Givat Harel and Sgt. Almog Shalom, 19 from Kibbutz Hamadia, died when an explosive devic
2 View gallery
איתור אמצעי לחימה ומשגרים סמוך לציר פילדלפי; תיעוד מלחימת צוות הקרב של חטיבת גבעתי ברפיחאיתור אמצעי לחימה ומשגרים סמוך לציר פילדלפי; תיעוד מלחימת צוות הקרב של חטיבת גבעתי ברפיח
IDF troops operate in Rafah
(Photo: IDF)
e detonated, demolishing a building they were in in the city's shabura neighborhood.
The military said six others were injured, five of them seriously. In February troops extracted two Israeli hostages who were held there.
