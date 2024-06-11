IDF says 4 soldiers killed in Rafah explosion

The IDF said on Tuesday that four of its troops were killed in an explosion in Rafah on Monday.
Major Tal Pshebilski Shaulov, 24, from Gedera, Staff Sgt. Eitan Karlsbrun, 20, from Modi'in, Sgt. Yair Levin, 19, from the West Bank settlement of Givat Harel and Sgt. Almog Shalom, 19 from Kibbutz Hamadia, died when an explosive devic
e detonated, demolishing a building they were in in the city's shabura neighborhood.
The military said six others were injured, five of them seriously. In February troops extracted two Israeli hostages who were held there.