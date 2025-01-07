What’s driving Biden’s last-minute arms deal with Israel?

With less than two weeks until Donald Trump’s inauguration, a significant change has already reshaped Senate leadership. On Friday, John Thune officially replaced Mitch McConnell as Senate Majority Leader. McConnell stepped down after nearly two decades at the helm, making way for Thune to lead the Republican-majority Senate—albeit by a slim margin.

BIDEN’S FINAL DAYS ( ILTV )

One of Thune’s immediate challenges will be overseeing the confirmation of President Trump’s key nominees for top administration roles. Among the appointments are former Governor Mike Huckabee as U.S. Ambassador to Israel and Morgan Ortagus, recently nominated to serve as Deputy Mideast Envoy. While Huckabee’s nomination has garnered widespread support, several of Trump’s picks have sparked debate, even within Republican circles.

In the House of Representatives, Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson was re-elected as Speaker on Friday. Johnson’s leadership is expected to provide stability for Republicans as they pursue their priorities, including today’s formal count of the Electoral College votes. Johnson, a vocal supporter of Israel, previously spearheaded the House’s approval of $14 billion in aid to the Jewish state last spring.

Meanwhile, reports in American media indicate that outgoing President Joe Biden plans to finalize a substantial arms package for Israel before leaving office. The deal is said to include heavy bombs, precision munitions, artillery shells, and fighter jet supplies. However, the production and delivery of some items, such as the heavy bombs, may face delays due to concerns about civilian impacts in Gaza.

The State Department has already notified Congress of the proposal. Just five weeks ago, following the Lebanon ceasefire, Biden approved a $680 million arms package for Israel, signaling that additional support was forthcoming.