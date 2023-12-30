Air strikes hit Iran-backed militia facilities, truck convoy in Syria

local commander with Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces says four people were killed in the strikes, without giving details of their nationalities

Reuters|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Middle East
Iraq
Syria
Iran
Unidentified jets hit buildings and trucks being used by Iran-aligned militia groups in the Syrian town of Albukamal along a strategic border crossing with Iraq late on Friday, Iraqi security and border officials told Reuters.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
IDF says it deepens Gaza operation in the southern part of the strip
We know what ideas Netanyahu rejects, but what does he accept?
Amid Oct. 7 bedlam, Israeli pilots instructed to use Telegram to select targets
A local commander with Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), a group of mainly Shi'ite Muslim armed groups also known as Hashid Shaabi, said four people were killed in the strikes, without giving details of their nationalities.
1 View gallery
תיעוד: תקיפות באל-בוכמאל שבגבול סוריה-עיראקתיעוד: תקיפות באל-בוכמאל שבגבול סוריה-עיראק
Strikes in the Syrian town of Albukamal
However, the commander denied that any of the groups' fighters deployed near the Syrian borders had been killed or wounded.
The strikes targeted an eight-truck convoy, destroying at least four trucks, said the sources who have contacts with the Syrian border officials. The officials said three buildings used by one of the Iranian-backed militia groups were also targeted.
Fighters allied with Iran, including Hezbollah, now hold sway in vast areas in eastern, southern, and northwestern Syria and several suburbs around the capital.
A U.S. military official said the U.S. did not conduct any defensive strikes overnight.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""